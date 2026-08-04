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Heavy rain across Central Virginia causes flash flooding, power outages

Heavy rain across Central Virginia causes flash flooding
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RICHMOND, Va. — Heavy rain across Central Virginia is causing flash flooding in some areas.

CBS 6 has garnered multiple reports of flooding in our region, including a video from North 6th Avenue in Hopewell that shows floodwater causing waves.

Chesterfield County Fire and EMS shared that Amster Road at Starview Lane in North Chesterfield is closed due to high water.

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Chesterfield County Fire and EMS warned residents not to drive through water-covered roads.

"Only 6-inches of fast moving water is enough to carry someone away," officials said. "Turn around, don’t drown!"

Flash Flooding in Central Virginia

Flash Flood Warnings are in effect in multiple counties through Tuesday evening. Click here for more details.

About 2,000 homes are without power as of 5 p.m. Click here to view Dominion Energy's outage map.

Are you seeing flash flooding in your neighborhood? Email photos or videos to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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