Firefighters rescue dogs from burning Chesterfield home; family rebuilding after losing everything

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A family is starting completely over after a fire tore through their Chesterfield County home last week.

The fire broke out in the 8600 block of Chester Forest Lane around 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 15.

Two dogs, named Lana and Rocco, were inside the home at the time of the fire and were pulled to safety by firefighters. CBS 6 spoke with one of the homeowners, Jay Ellis, who said it's "truly a miracle" that his beloved pets made it out of the fire.

"We can’t express enough appreciation for Chesterfield Fire and their unwavering bravery, risking their own lives to save our dogs," Ellis wrote. "As traumatic that day was, it could’ve been a lot worse."

The family is now rebuilding after losing everything and searching for temporary housing.

WTVR courtesy of Jay Ellis

"It’s going to be a long road, but our family is intact. We are so grateful and the community outreach has been incredible," Ellis said. "As hard as it is to lose everything except the clothes on your back, people have really showed up and made sure we know we are loved and it’s going to be OK."

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family. Click here to donate.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

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