Firefighter suffers heat exhaustion battling Chesterfield house fire

Chesterfield Fire and EMS
Posted at 10:24 PM, Jul 05, 2024

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- A firefighter suffered heat exhaustion while battling a house fire in Chesterfield during the extreme heat Friday.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews were called to a fire at a home in the 4000 block of Falstone Road just before 6:30 p.m.

Officials said most of the damage from the fire, which was marked under control in 30 minutes, was in the garage.

"At the time of the fire, the heat index was close to 100 degrees," officials said. "One firefighter suffered heat exhaustion and was transported to the hospital as a precaution."

Saturday will be hot and muggy with highs in the mid to upper 90s. The heat index (feels-like temps) will break 105 in spots, and a heat advisory is in effect for central and eastern Virginia.

"Stay indoors if you can, but if you do go outside, stay hydrated, and call for help early if you or someone close to you begins showing signs of heat stress or exhaustion," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

