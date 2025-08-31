Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Crews found heavy fire at Chesterfield home; firefighter taken to hospital

Richmond news and weather update for Sunday, Aug. 31, 2025
Leno Place House Fire
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A firefighter was taken to an area hospital as crews battled a house fire in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning.

Firefighters were dispatched to a call for a house fire in the 8400 block of Leno Place just after 4:20 a.m., according to officials with Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

When crews arrived, they found heavy flames shooting from the home's front and side.

"It took about an hour to mark the fire under control," officials said.

The homeowners made it out safely, but officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Officials said Richmond firefighters, as well as the Metro Richmond Flying Squad, which "helps provide rehab services" for firefighters, also responded.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

