Richmond mayor unveils action plan to improve city services

RICHMOND, Va. — Richmond Mayor Danny Avula announced a comprehensive Mayoral Action Plan (MAP) Wednesday from City Hall's observation deck, outlining seven key initiatives designed to restore quality city services and government accountability.

The 25-page plan, available on the city's website, provides specific metrics to measure progress across seven pillars of city improvement. These include creating a functional city hall, meeting housing needs, supporting child success, building an inclusive economy, protecting community rights, developing sustainable infrastructure and addressing the city's historical narrative.

"A thriving Richmond must have a city government that works," Avula said.

The plan focuses heavily on improving core city operations through better financial management. Specific goals include maintaining compliance with established financial policies, completing required annual financial reporting on time, and increasing collection rates for real estate, personal property, meals and delinquent taxes. The city also aims to reduce the average time needed to resolve tax disputes.

"It allows residents to see the progress we expect to make in improving retention rates for our employees, for example, or increasing the number of lane miles paved," Avula said. "In every domain of city government, we really wanted to try to make it as clear as possible what taxpayer dollars are being invested in and what the return on investment for those dollars is."

Chief Administrative Officer Odie Donald emphasized the plan's transparency goals.

"We want people to know what we're doing and the value of our work," Donald said. "Our purpose is to make sure that we deliver more often, better and more consistently, and you only identify and are able to do that, together and by learning."

While the plan outlines clear metrics, Avula acknowledged that an online tracking system for residents to monitor progress is still in development. He expects the digital dashboard to launch in early 2026.

"It takes time for all of the departments to fill out and populate that information," Avula said. "There's some data points that will be uploaded real-time, there are others that will be updated on a quarterly basis, and then there is outcome data that may be more semi-annually or annually."

The complete Mayoral Action Plan is currently available on the city's website.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.