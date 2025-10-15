Man shot outside convenience store near Whitcomb Court, Crime Insider sources say

RICHMOND, Va. — A man was shot near a convenience store in Richmond's East End Wednesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett.

The shooting happened near the intersection of Whitcomb Street and Mechanicsville Turnpike, on the outskirts of Whitcomb Court. The man was shot in the leg, and his injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, according to sources.

This is the second day in a row a person has been shot outside a convenience store in Richmond. While Tuesday's shooting was the result of an argument, it is not yet clear what triggered the shooting Wednesday.

Jon Burkett was live at the scene. Click here to watch a recording of his stream.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

