2 firefighters injured in Henrico townhouse fire

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — Two firefighters suffered minor injuries fighting a fire at a townhouse complex in Henrico County Saturday morning.

Crews were called to the 4900 block of Finnegan Court, located near Broad and Parham, just before 3:30 a.m.

That is where firefighters found one of the homes fully engulfed in flames.

SCENE VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Henrico townhomes

SCENE VIDEO: Crews battle fire at Henrico townhomes

Capt. Justin Finan, Henrico's Deputy Fire Marshal, said crews were able to bring the blaze under control in about 30 minutes.

Finan said the two injured firefighters were taken to area hospitals with "minor injuries" and were expected to be "released shortly."

No other injuries were reported.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube