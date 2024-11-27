Fence added at Richmond school after toddler ran into road

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — New safety measures are being taken at Richmond Montessori School after a toddler ran across a busy nearby road last week.

Tre Waddy was on his way to work when he had to do a double and triple take after he saw the child running down the side of Parham Road last Friday morning.

"I didn't expect him to come across like that in between our cars," Waddy said, pointing to dashcam video of the incident.

A temporary fence has now been installed around parts of the school’s Parham Road campus.

Waddy, who spotted the child running on the road near the school, got out of his car and grabbed the toddler.

He said after he brought the child to safety, he walked onto the campus of Richmond Montessori School and spoke to one of the child’s teachers.

"I was like, 'I literally scooped him off the road, not the grass, on the road,'" Waddy said. "I don’t know what I would expect the reaction to be, but it wasn’t that."

Waddy worried that the school might not tell the child’s parents or the school community about what happened.

"Sometimes, you just gotta live in the real world, and if all the parties are safe and everything is accounted for, why tell? It sucks to think that way,” Waddy said.

So, he shared the video with our Jon Burkett, who covered the incident on Saturday night for the 11 p.m. news.

One hour later, the Interim Head of the School, Kimberly Waite, sent a message to the school community saying a toddler departed his teachers while walking outdoors on Friday and ran into Parham Road.

Officials with the school confirmed Tuesday that the two teachers responsible for the child are no longer employed there.

Their investigation into what happened is complete, but officials said the results of that investigation will remain internal.

