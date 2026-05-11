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Driver climbs tree to escape deputies; 80+ pounds of marijuana found in car

Fauquier County marijuana bust
Fauquier County Sheriff's Office
A Fauquier County deputy found 80+ pounds of marijuana after a driver fled, crashed, and climbed a tree near Warrenton, Va.
Fauquier County marijuana bust
Posted

WARRENTON, Va. — A Fauquier County Sheriff's deputy found more than 80 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle after a pursuit that ended with the driver climbing a tree in a wooded lot near Warrenton, Virginia.

A License Plate Reader alerted deputies to the vehicle at 6:07 a.m. on May 6.

The car was wanted in connection to a crime out of Ohio.

A deputy followed the vehicle and stopped the driver on Main Street.

"When ordered out of his vehicle, the driver initially complied but then sped away," a Fauquier County Sheriff's Office spokesperson said. "The driver crashed trying to turn left onto Alexandria Pike and the driver bailed out. Deputies chased the driver on foot across Diagonal Street and into a wooded lot."

Deputies said the driver then climbed a tree behind a Winchester Street home.

"He finally complied with deputies' orders to climb down, where he was placed in handcuffs," the spokesperson said.

When deputies searched the car, they found more than 80 pounds of marijuana packaged in plastic bags.

"Detectives later learned that the vehicle eluded a police pursuit the night before in another jurisdiction," the spokesperson said. "The driver has been charged with reckless driving; more charges are expected pending the ongoing investigation."

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