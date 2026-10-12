Woman, 75, killed in wrong-way crash in Nottoway County, Virginia State Police say

NOTTOWAY COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash.
Police said it happened Sunday (Oct. 11) around 7 p.m. on U.S. Route 460 (West Colonial Trail Highway) near Piney Green Road.
Officers said 75-year-old Gertrude Hargrove was going east in the westbound lanes. She then hit a Honda driver, head-on.
Hargrove, of Kenbridge, was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said Hargrove was not wearing a seat belt. Her passenger, who was wearing a seat belt, was sent to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the Honda, an 18-year-old, was wearing a seat belt and sent to another hospital, with non-life-threatening injuries.
The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.
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