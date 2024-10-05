Watch Now
1 killed in motorcycle wreck on I-64 exit in Henrico, troopers say

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, Oct. 5
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- State police are investigating a deadly wreck that happened along Interstate 64 in Henrico County Friday night.

Troopers were called to the interstate's westbound exit for Staples Mill Road just before 10 p.m., Matthew Demlein with Virginia State Police said.

"There is one fatality," Demlein said. "The crash remains under investigation."

The victim's name or any details about the circumstances surrounding the crash have not yet been released.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.

