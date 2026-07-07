Teen killed after minibike crashed into Gloucester mailbox

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A 14-year-old died and another teenager was seriously injured after a minibike crashed in Gloucester County, according to Virginia State Police.

Troopers responded around 10 p.m. July 6 to the area of Ambrose Road and Michael Lane for a reported crash involving a minibike.

According to the preliminary investigation, the minibike ran off the road and struck a mailbox.

The operator, a 16-year-old, suffered serious life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital for treatment, police said.

A 14-year-old passenger died at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation by Virginia State Police.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.