One person dies in crash, VSI reports

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 95 southbound at mile marker 62.8 in the area of Route 288.
Virginia Statewide Incidents said they saw a driver who crashed into the rear of a work truck at the scene. Sources confirmed to VSI that one person was heavily trapped inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
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