Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
WTVR.COM Franchise Crumb FAVICON 300X300 2026 New Keeper Color

Local

One person dies in crash, VSI reports

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 3, 2026
Posted
Add WTVR as a Google Preferred Source

PETERSBURG, Va. — One person is dead after a crash Tuesday night on Interstate 95 southbound at mile marker 62.8 in the area of Route 288.

Virginia Statewide Incidents said they saw a driver who crashed into the rear of a work truck at the scene. Sources confirmed to VSI that one person was heavily trapped inside the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone