1 dead after I-95 crash in Chesterfield County near Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person is dead after a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Tuesday night, sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 62.8, near Route 288.

Virginia Statewide Incidents

Virginia Statewide Incidents observed a vehicle that had crashed into the rear of a work truck at the scene. Sources confirmed that one person was heavily trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.