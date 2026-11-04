1 dead after I-95 crash in Chesterfield County near Route 288

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person is dead after a crash on I-95 in Chesterfield Tuesday night, sources tell Virginia Statewide Incidents.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes at mile marker 62.8, near Route 288.
Virginia Statewide Incidents observed a vehicle that had crashed into the rear of a work truck at the scene. Sources confirmed that one person was heavily trapped inside the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
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