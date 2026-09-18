Fatal crash on I-64 in New Kent County kills two, police say

NEW KENT, Va. —Two people are dead after a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 64 westbound in New Kent County early Friday morning, according to VSP.

Virginia State Police said they responded to the crash at mile marker 217 at 1:02 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18. A preliminary investigation indicates a 2023 GMC pickup truck overturned and caught fire. The driver and passenger both died at the scene.

Troopers are working to confirm the identities of the victims and notify their next of kin.

The crash remains under investigation.

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