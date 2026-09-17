Farmville police searching for person of interest in homicide investigation

FARMVILLE, Va. — The Farmville Police Deaprtment is asking for the public's help in identifying a person of interest in connection with a homicide investigation.

According to the department, on Wednesday at 9:37 a.m., they were called to the 400 block of South Virginia Street for a reported death. When officers arrived, they found 55-year-old Ronald Langston dead with an apparent gunshot wound.

Investigators say they are treating the death as a homicide.

A person of interest was reportedly seen walking in the area of the death between 10:00 p.m. and 1:00 a.m. before the shooting. The individual is described as 5 foot 8 inches tall with blonde hair and a slender build.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Farmville Police Department at 434-392-3784.



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