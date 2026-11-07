Family mourns 10-month-old girl killed in Chesterfield crash; mother faces DUI manslaughter charge

RICHMOND, Va. — A Chesterfield family is grieving the loss of 10-month-old Nayilah after she died in a car crash on Spring Run Road on October 28th, A death her grandmother calls preventable.

Constance Butler says her granddaughter's sweet smile could light up any room she was in.

"She was precious," Butler said. "She had her own little personality."

Now, just two months away from her first birthday, Butler is forced to grieve a granddaughter she describes as full of life.

Butler says she learned her daughter, Aiyonnah Butler, whom she identified as the baby's mother, was driving the car that night. Aiyonnah Butler is now being charged with DUI manslaughter.

"It shouldn't have happened," Constance Butler said.

"She was careless and it was a, it was a consistent pattern of carelessness," Constance Butler said.

Chesterfield police confirmed they have issued warrants in relation to this crash, but that an arrest was pending. Their website also lists two other charges for Aiyonnah Butler, including felony DWI with serious injury.

Constance Butler recalled the moment she learned what happened.

"I was laying down and probably about 30 minutes later she called me and says, um, Mom, ya ya got in the accident. Deron said Mommy not breathing. He working on her, and I'm like, she ain't breathing," Constance Butler said.

The grief has been overwhelming for the family.

"I cried for about 3-4 days straight," Constance Butler said.

"Missing my baby, knowing I won't hold her again."

With each day that passes, Constance Butler says she and her family struggle to wrap their heads around their little girl being gone. In her absence, they hold onto the precious memories they had with her, including the clothes that were in a basket upstairs.

"She won't grow up and I'm, I won't see those milestones. She ain't get a chance," Constance Butler said.

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