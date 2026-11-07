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Richmond News

One injured, another detained following shooting at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond

Top stories in Richmond, Virginia on Nov. 6, 2026
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RICHMOND, Va. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another is detained by Richmond police following a shooting in the parking lot of Chippenham Hospital on Friday.

According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, the shooting happened at 8:40 p.m. following an altercation.

VSI sources say that one person was detained by police in connection with the incident. The shooting is under investigation.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

  • This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

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