One injured, another detained following shooting at Chippenham Hospital in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — One person suffered life-threatening injuries and another is detained by Richmond police following a shooting in the parking lot of Chippenham Hospital on Friday.

According to Virginia Statewide Incidents, the shooting happened at 8:40 p.m. following an altercation.

VSI sources say that one person was detained by police in connection with the incident. The shooting is under investigation.



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