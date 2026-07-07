Virginia Family Dollar employee charged with arson after major fire destroys store

BLACKSTONE, Va. — An 18-year-old man is charged with arson after a massive fire at the Family Dollar in Blackstone, according to Blackstone Police Chief Sam Murphy.

Emergency crews were called to the store along North Main Street at around 4 p.m. on Friday, July 3, the Blackstone Volunteer Fire Department said.

Extreme heat made the fire difficult to fight, as crews used 1,000 gallons of water per minute to knock down the bulk of the flames. Additional departments were called to assist.

The fire was marked under control in a little over an hour, officials said. Two firefighters went to an emergency room after responding to the scene, one for a fall injury and the other for a heat-related injury.

"All members have been cleared and released without needing any further treatment!" the fire department said.

Bernett Wilson III, 18, of Blackstone, who was an employee of Family Dollar and was working at the time of the fire, is charged with arson and destruction of property, both felonies.

The arrest came after investigators reviewed security footage and interviewed Wilson. Murphy said he admitted to starting the fire.

Wilson was given a $2,500 secured bond.

The Family Dollar is closed after the fire. Officials have not released a potential reopening date.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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