Having fun and making new friends at Wax Moon Records and Eclipse Arcade in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. — Andrew Griimoiire is expanding his footprint in Richmond's Scott's Addition neighborhood with two new locations: a larger Wax Moon Records and a brand new Eclipse Arcade.

The new Wax Moon Records is at 3007 W. Clay St. Similar to the original location, the new larger space is filled with vinyl, vintage media, and collectibles including some formats shoppers may not recognize.

"Many people go their whole life without knowing what a laser disc looks like," Griimoiire said. "It's like a giant CD."

WTVR Andrew Griimoiire shows off a laser disc at Wax Moon Records in Richmond

Just down the street, Eclipse Arcade at 1310 Altamont Ave. is packed with pinball machines and video games.

The pinball lineup includes several notable machines.

"This is considered the most successful pinball game ever released. Adams' Family is the highest selling machine of all time, so a very iconic pinball game," Griimoiire said.

WTVR Andrew Griimoiire shows off his pinball machines

Other machines on the floor include Tales from the Crypt, Venom, and a fully modified Pokémon pinball machine.

Eclipse Arcade also features a Japanese-focused section stocked with rhythm games imported directly from Japan.

"A lot of American gamers would know Guitar Hero. It was a whole movement of games over in Japan, and we import these from Japan," Griimoiire said.

Among the rhythm games is Beat Mania, which Griimoiire described as the title that launched the genre.

"This is really the game that put all these on the map. It was designed to make you feel like you're a DJ," Griimoiire said.

The arcade rounds out its lineup with classic beat-'em-up titles, including BattleToads, which Griimoiire called a personal favorite.

"One of my childhood favorites. As a kid, I always pretended I was a Battle Toad. I'm 37 years old, and I still do," Griimoiire said.

WTVR Andrew Griimoiire at Wax Moon Records

Griimoiire said the mission behind both businesses goes beyond retail.

"Life can't all be about your responsibilities and all the mess that the world can be at times," Griimoiire said. "It should be an indulgence of the things that you enjoy and sharing with people you love and making new friends."

"We're really here to just engage the community and provide a space for people to experience what they enjoy," Griimoiire said.

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