Toddler found at Henrico intersection reunited with family

Henrico Police
Posted at 9:53 AM, May 29, 2022
HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said the toddler found at an intersection in Henrcio's East End Sunday morning has been reunited with his family.

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of Mornell Street and Cedarwood Road after the boy was found.

Police then canvassed the Fairlawn community searching for his family, officials said in a 9 a.m. update.

"The toddler is with the police, and together they are working to find his family and home," officers said.

Then police said they had found the boy's parents.

"GREAT NEWS," the department posted on Twitter just after 10 a.m. "Family of this young man has been located and police are reuniting them now!"

"Everyone is well and healthy," police later said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

