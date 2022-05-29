Toddler found at Henrico intersection reunited with family

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police said the toddler found at an intersection in Henrcio's East End Sunday morning has been reunited with his family.

Officers were called around 7:15 a.m. to the intersection of Mornell Street and Cedarwood Road after the boy was found.

Police then canvassed the Fairlawn community searching for his family, officials said in a 9 a.m. update.

Update: GREAT NEWS. Family of this young man has been located and police are reuniting them now! Thank you to you - the community, our media partners for sharing and getting the word out. Be safe, be well, and enjoy the rest of the weekend! — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) May 29, 2022

"The toddler is with the police, and together they are working to find his family and home," officers said.

Then police said they had found the boy's parents.

"GREAT NEWS," the department posted on Twitter just after 10 a.m. "Family of this young man has been located and police are reuniting them now!"

"Everyone is well and healthy," police later said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!