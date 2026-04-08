Driver hits and injures Virginia State Trooper

FAIRFAX, Va. — A trooper is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a driver during a foot chase on I-495 near Telegraph Road, according to Virginia State Police.

They said around 9:09 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7, a VSP trooper tried to stop a black Chrysler 300 for an expired temporary registration on Interstate 495 southbound at the Mixing Bowl. The vehicle did not stop, though. VSP said the chase started, with more troopers joining in.

It continued onto Interstate 495 eastbound, according to VSP, where the suspect rear-ended a tractor trailer east of Telegraph Road. VSP said the suspect driver then got out of the vehicle and ran across all of the lanes of the interstate, into the City of Alexandria.

During the chase, one of the troopers (the one who made the initial stop) was hit by an unrelated vehicle, VSP said. The trooper has an injured foot, reportedly.

The suspect driver then went to the Eisenhower Avenue Metro station where he fare-evaded and boarded a train, according to VSP. Authorities and Metro’s extensive camera network eventually tracked him down at the L’Enfant Plaza station in Washington, D.C. Police arrested him after a struggle.

The suspect, Gregory S. Newton, 57, of Springfield, is charged with eluding, hit and run, possession of a controlled substance, and driving while suspended. Metro Transit Police also charged Newton with assault on a police officer. The incident remains under investigation.



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