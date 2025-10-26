Vigil honors Virginia sisters killed in house fire: 'To know her was to love her'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A large crowd of family, friends and community members gathered Saturday in a Chesterfield neighborhood to honor two sisters killed in a fire police say was intentionally set.

A candlelight vigil was held outside the burned home on Rosgill Road where 75-year-old Evelyn Newman and 78-year-old Hazel Johnson died last weekend.

Despite the tragedy, those in attendance focused on celebrating the sisters' lives.

"To be absent of this world is to be with the Lord," said one family member. "No more suffering, no more pain, no more worrying. So I've been taking comfort in that."

Newman was described as a "prayer warrior" who always welcomed people into her home. Her brother, Ron Ward, remembered her generosity.

"She looked out for any and everybody, was willing to do things for everybody. She was my neighbor and will truly be missed," Ward said.

Minister Andrea Ross of the Reach Back Prayer Ministry traveled from Maryland to lead the vigil alongside Minister April Edwards from the Chesterfield-based sister ministry.

"She will continue to live on in our hearts," Edwards said. "She was faithful to this family, this ministry and her prayer to God."

According to Chesterfield Police, the fire was intentionally set by Newman's 25-year-old granddaughter, Alicia Newman, who is now in jail. During the vigil, Ross extended prayers to the accused and her children.

"We're praying for the children and we're praying for Alicia," Ross said.

The gathering concluded with raised hands, candles and praise for the two sisters.

"To know her was to love her and everybody in the community knew her and loved her," Ward said.

