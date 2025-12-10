Chesterfield teacher crochets custom hats for students based on their designs

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A Chesterfield first grade teacher spent her snow days doing something special for her students: crocheting custom hats based on their own designs.

The project began last school year when Zena Wilderman was inspired by a video she saw online. She decided to take on the task of crocheting hats for all of her students, but with a unique twist — the children get to design their own.

This year's class will receive their hats on Friday, which Wilderman is calling "Hat Day." The surprise is still under wraps, so parents are asked to keep the secret until after the weekend.

"If you have something that you're good at, then why not use it?" Wilderman said.

At the beginning of each school year, Wilderman gives her students a hat template and a 24-pack of Crayola crayons. The children color in their ideal hat design, not knowing their teacher will spend countless hours bringing their visions to life.

"I just gave them a hat and said, 'Here you go. Here's your hat. Color it in. What would you want your hat to look like?'" Wilderman said.

The teacher said watching her students' personalities shine through their color choices makes the project worthwhile.

"It's just neat to see how their personalities shine in their colors that they chose," Wilderman said.

Wilderman spends her own money on supplies and dedicates countless hours to the project, which she describes as more of a passion than work.

"I was just very excited that they appreciate it and love it, and some of them still walk down the hallway from last year with their hats," Wilderman said. "Some of them will wear it all day long."

Now in her second year of the project, Wilderman looks forward to seeing her students' faces light up when they receive their custom creations. She hopes this small gesture will leave a lasting impression.

"It just goes back to when I was a kid, and my favorite teacher was my fourth grade teacher, and she made an impact," Wilderman said. "I want to just make that same impression."

