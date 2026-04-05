Missing Virginia girls last seen in Colonial Heights found

UPDATE: The children and their mother have been safely located, according to police. Nothing else has been released at this time.

MIDDLESEX COUNTY, Va. — Virginia State Police issued a CODI Alert on Easter Sunday for two missing girls from Middlesex County who are believed to be in danger.

Authorities are searching for 13-year-old Evelyn Dior Vergara and 12-year-old Emari Grace Vergara. Investigators say the disappearance poses a credible threat to the children's health and safety.

The girls were last seen in the area of West Westover Avenue in Colonial Heights. Law enforcement officials believe they are with their mother, 48-year-old Rebecca Vergara. Officials did not specify when they were last seen.

Sheriff M.E. Sampson told CBS 6 that this is the result of a child custody case.

On Friday, a Juvenile and Domestic Relations judge awarded custody of the two children to their father.

The judge also issued a child preliminary protective order against Rebecca Vergara, citing the potential to do significant harm to the children.

Rebecca Vergara failed to appear in court for that hearing.

The father was advised to file a missing persons report with the sheriff's office since the children were not there.

He said he last saw the children on February 5.

The sheriff says Rebecca Vergara lives in Colonial Heights, and that Colonial Heights Police have been to multiple locations looking for all three — to take custody of the children and to serve Rebecca Vergara with the protective order — but have not been able to locate them.

Evelyn is described as a white female with sandy hair and green eyes, standing 5 feet tall and weighing 90 pounds.

Emari is described as a white female with brown hair and green eyes, standing 4 feet, 10 inches tall and weighing 90 pounds.

Rebecca is described as a white female with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Authorities do not know what any of the three were wearing.

Anyone with information regarding their whereabouts is urged to contact the Middlesex County Sheriff’s Office at 804-758-2779 or the Colonial Heights Police at 804-520-9300.

A CODI Alert is one of six alert programs from Virginia State Police, including AMBER Alerts, Blue Alerts, Critically Missing Adult Alerts, Missing Person with Autism Alerts, and Senior Alerts.

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