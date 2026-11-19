COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. — An overnight shift for two police agencies and Colonial Heights Animal Control took an interesting turn after all three agencies stepped in to help wrangle a horse found near McDonald's.

CHP said that officers first responded to the restaurant at 1101 Boulevard early Monday morning to find the horse taking a late-night stroll.

Two VSP troopers were headed home from work at Virginia State when they encountered the four-legged equine, named Rolo, and found found officers "in pursuit."

Troopers, CHPD, and CHAC successfully captured the horse near Shepard Stadium and stayed with it until its owner arrived. The horse had reportedly managed to escape from Hickory Haven Equestrian in South Chesterfield by rolling under the fence.

According to a release from VSP, the owner said that her and the horse "received a police escort on the walk to Hickory Haven, which is located not far from the stadium."

She went on to say that Rolo "seemed to enjoy the walk."

CHAC made light of the rescue in a post to social media and said the agencies were able to capture the horse with "a little teamwork, some lassos and the power of friendship."

"Once the majestic stallion was safely contained, Officer Fritts stepped in with perhaps the most important tool of all: a few whispered nothings, a gentle touch, and some well-timed horse whispering to calm him down until he could be reunited with his rightful owner."

VSP Trooper J. Bloom, who assisted with the rescue, said that although it was not his first animal-related call, an escaped horse "isn't something you see everyday."

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