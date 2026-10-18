Virginia elementary student found with handgun in backpack, police say

JAMES CITY COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating after an elementary school student allegedly showed another student a handgun concealed in a backpack at Williamsburg Christian Academy on Friday afternoon.

According to the James City County Police Department, officers received a report from the school, located at 101 School House Lane, around 4:05 p.m. on Oct. 16.

Police said an elementary school student reported being shown what appeared to be a firearm by another elementary school student who had the weapon concealed in a backpack.

By the time the incident was reported to school staff, the student believed to have the firearm had already been transported to BaePlex, an after-school care facility located at 500 Bulifant's Boulevard in York County.

James City County Police immediately contacted the York-Poquoson Sheriff's Office and notified the business about the situation.

Deputies responded to BaePlex, located the student and confirmed that the child had a firearm. Authorities secured the weapon, which was later identified as a handgun.

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Investigators are now working to determine how the elementary school student obtained the handgun and who owns it.

Police said both Williamsburg Christian Academy and BaePlex are fully cooperating with the investigation.

Authorities also credited the prompt reporting of the incident for allowing law enforcement to respond quickly and secure the weapon.

Because the student is a juvenile and the investigation remains ongoing, police said no additional identifying information will be released.

Officials have not announced whether any charges will be filed in connection with the incident.

According to police, there is no known ongoing threat to Williamsburg Christian Academy, BaePlex or the surrounding community.

The investigation remains active.