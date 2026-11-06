Former FBI agent turns 100; opens up about JFK assassination investigation

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — November 22nd, 1963 is a date that still reverberates across the decades. On that day, President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

For those people old enough to remember the assassination of President Kennedy, the crime is preserved in grainy newsreels, bold headlines and fading memories. But for Ed Kenney, the killing of the president remains vivid 65 years later.

"I landed in Dallas on a Sunday night," Kenney said.

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The man from Henrico who turns 100 on November 7 is one of the last living Americans who experienced this chilling chapter from the inside.

"We felt very sad sadly that he had been killed that way. Because he was very popular," Kenney said. "It really shook the whole nation. The whole nation was shook you know?"

The former New York City police officer was fresh out of the FBI Academy when he was reassigned to Texas to investigate Kennedy's killing.

"The investigation was handicapped from the outset by the fact that it was a local crime not a federal crime. At that time when the assassination occurred we knew there was going to be upheaval," Kenney said. "The rules were very strict on it. We knew it was historical. Yes. We knew we were working the history."

The Brooklyn-born agent and WWII veteran followed any and all leads.

"Preposterous leads like two ladies were talking about the assassination on the bus and they said they knew somebody who knew Oswald. I had to find out who it was, where it was, it was, you know nothing," Kenney said. "Yeah, it was wild goose chase and every wild goose chase was covered every one. Every single one."

WTVR Ed Kenney (left) and Greg McQuade

Sleep and family life were non-existent.

"It was organized chaos because agents were coming in from the field from other offices," Kenney said. "I don't know how many days it was before we got a day off. We worked seven days a week."

The FBI agent remembers simmering tensions between Dallas police and the feds.

"We tried to work it with them and we tried to work it with Fritz, but it was very difficult," Kenney said. "He said this is my case I'll run it my way."

Kenney's most memorable connection came two days after the assassination.

"The world knew that the prisoner was going to be transferred," Kenney said.

On November 24, nightclub owner Jack Ruby fatally wounded suspected JFK assassin Lee Harvey Oswald on live television.

"You know they grabbed him right away and charged them with murder," Kenney said.

Kenney and an FBI colleague visited Oswald's killer in the county lockup.

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"The purpose of our visit was to make sure that nothing happened to Ruby. That he wasn't killed in the cell or anything," Kenney said.

During several jailhouse interviews, Ruby remained cordial to the G-Men.

"Friendly. Yes. Yes. Not at all hostile." Kenney said. "I was kind of glad to do it because I wanted to see for myself who is this guy you know this small time hood always created international complications. Yeah."

Kenney still decries Ruby's reckless act, which robbed America of getting answers. The father of six also says Oswald's death fueled endless theories that live to this day.

"So many conspiracy theories," Kenney said.

As for a second gunman on the grassy knoll, a CIA connection or the magic bullet theory? The retired investigator remains firm in his beliefs.

"Nonsense! Nonsense," Kenney said. "Evidence is overwhelming that it was Oswald."

Ed Kenney is the FBI agent who investigated the killing of a president. He is a living link to one of the most notorious crimes in the annals of America.

WTVR

"I felt I felt somewhat gratified to be a part of history. I was a part of history that will go down in the books of many, many years to come. That was extraordinary. Yes," Kenney said.

If you know of someone I should feature in my “I Have a Story” segment email me at gmcquade@wtvr.com