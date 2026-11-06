Adult, child killed on I-95 in Virginia

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. — An adult and a child were killed on Interstate 95 early Friday morning, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash was reported at about 1:53 a.m. on Nov. 6, 2026, on Interstate 95 northbound at the 141-mile marker in Stafford County.

Police said it appeared the driver of a speeding Dodge Charger struck the back of a Nissan Rogue.

"The Rogue then went off of the left side of the interstate and overturned," a Virginia State Police spokesperson said. "An adult passenger in the Rogue died at the scene. A juvenile passenger under the age of five was taken to an area hospital, where that passenger later succumbed to their injuries."

The Rogue driver suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital, police added.

"The driver of the Charger was not injured and has been charged with DUI. Additional charges are pending," police said. "Three passengers in the Charger suffered minor injuries."

The crash remains under investigation.

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