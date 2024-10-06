Driver shot by officer after 'struggle' during Chesterfield traffic stop, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A driver has died after being shot by police following a "struggle" during a traffic stop in Chesterfield County early Sunday morning, according to authorities.

It happened along Iron Bridge Road and Jessup Road after an officer pulled over the driver at 4:45 a.m., Lt. Debby K. Tennissen with Chesterfield Police said.

"At some point during that encounter, a struggle ensued between the officer and the driver of the vehicle. The driver of the vehicle managed to flee that encounter whereupon there was an exchange of gunfire," Tennissen said. "After a short vehicle pursuit, there was a second exchange of gunfire."

The driver, whose name has not yet been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

No officers were injured, Tennissen said.

"At this time, details are still emerging and this incident remains under investigation," Tennissen said.

Officials said Iron Bridge Road and Jessup Road would remain closed for "an extended period of time."

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 ap

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.