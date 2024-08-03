Watch Now
Driver killed in Belmont Road road crash ran off road, hit tree, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are investigating a crash that left a driver dead in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Officers were called to the single-vehicle wreck in the 8100 block of Belmont Road around 3:50 p.m., Lt. Jay Henderson with Chesterfield Police said.

A Honda CRV was headed north on Belmont Road when it ran off the road and hit a tree, Henderson said.

The name of the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene, is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

"Police continue their investigation," Henderson said.

Anyone with information about the crash was asked to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

