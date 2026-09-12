Virginia HBCU taps first Black man to lead its nursing school: 'Truly an honor'

HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton University's nursing school has a new leader, marking a milestone moment for the university and others like it.

Dr. Michael Jones is the first Black man to lead HU’s School of Nursing. He’s also only the second Black man to ever lead a standalone nursing program at a historically Black college or university.

“It’s truly an honor for me," Jones said.

He’s no stranger to firsts.

“I’m a first-generation nursing student," Jones explained.

He’s also no stranger to the university. He graduated from HU’s PhD program, the first Black man to do that, and his degree in nursing made him the first Black man to graduate from an HBCU with a PhD in nursing.

“I want to be a positive role model and, kind of, an example for those who are coming along behind me," said Jones.

Watch: Emancipation Oak on Hampton University's campus continues to stand as living witness to history

Emancipation Oak on Hampton University's campus continues to stand as living witness to history

According to the American Association of Colleges of Nursing, as of 2024, only 8.6% of registered nurses identified as Black or African American. The Association also says that from 2022-2024 the number of men in nursing dropped from 11.2% to 10.4%.

Along with helping educate students, Jones also hopes to give young people exposure. It’s something he did in a previous role.

“I started an initiative called Emerging Health Care Scholars Leadership Institute. What that basically was about was to expose young men who come from similar backgrounds as myself. Expose them to leaders such as myself. Expose them to the nursing profession," Jones said.

In a news release announcing Jones’ appointment, HU’s dean says, "As an alumnus who has already made history within our institution, he understands the significance of Hampton’s nursing legacy and is uniquely positioned to lead the School of Nursing into its next era of excellence.”