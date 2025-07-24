Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder joins state Democrats to address federal investigations into universities

RICHMOND, Va. — Former Virginia Governor Doug Wilder joined state Democrats in criticizing federal investigations into Virginia universities by the Trump administration, claiming they represent a coordinated effort to roll back progress.

"What we are seeing now is a coordinated rollback, a strategic retreat," Wilder said.

The group of Democratic lawmakers expressed concern on Thursday over what they describe as a lack of action from Governor Glenn Youngkin's administration in defending Virginia's higher education institutions.

Del. Luke Torian (D-Prince William) questioned the federal government's involvement in university governance.

"Why are universities being turned over to the federal government to be governed?" Torian said.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice investigated the University of Virginia over its diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) policies, which led to the resignation of its president, Jim Ryan.

In the past month, the DOJ has launched four investigations at George Mason University alleging antisemitism and discriminatory admissions and employment practices that violate the Civil Rights Act. The school and its president say they're cooperating with the investigations but deny the allegations of discrimination.

Democrats argue that Virginia has the best higher education in the country and claim the investigations are unwarranted and partisan attempts to dismantle it.

"Trump and Virginia Republicans are working overtime to manufacture a narrative, and frankly, a crisis where there is none, just to lay the groundwork to fire or force out the heads of our most respected institutions," Del. Kathy Tran (D-Fairfax) said.

The Democratic lawmakers also criticized Youngkin's appointments to the Boards of Visitors that oversee universities, saying they're failing to defend their schools. They have filed a lawsuit against recent Youngkin appointees to prevent them from serving after being rejected by a Senate committee.

The Democrats added that they intend to look into recent changes to board members and how they're appointed in the future.

"We have to make sure this is not just about politics. This is about the future of the Commonwealth as we move forward," Speaker Don Scott (D-Portsmouth) said.

In response to Thursday's news conference, Youngkin said in a statement: "There is no place for antisemitism on our campuses nor racial preferences driving admission or hiring decisions. We must follow the law as established by the Supreme Court and federal laws, including civil rights statutes. Virginia's world-class system of higher education will continue to be defined by our ability to graduate outstanding students who are fully prepared to succeed in the workforce."

House Minority Leader Terry Kilgore (R-Scott) added in part: "…This isn't politics. It's civil rights law asking: Were complaints processed, investigated, supported, or ignored? Fighting antisemitism isn't a pretext. Oversight isn't partisan. It's accountability."

A hearing for the lawsuit filed by Democrats over the Boards of Visitors appointments is scheduled in Fairfax County on Friday.

