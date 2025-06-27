Reports: University of Virginia President Jim Ryan resigns amid federal investigation into diversity policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. — University of Virginia President Jim Ryan is stepping down amid pressure from the Trump administration, according to the New York Times.

The newspaper reported Thursday that Department of Justice officials demanded Ryan resign to resolve an investigation into the school's diversity, equity and inclusion policies.

Ryan had previously told the board he planned to step down at the end of the next academic year. However, he moved up that decision because of the federal pressure and will resign effective immediately or by mid-August at the latest, according to the Times.

The Times reports the board has accepted his resignation.

Virginia Senators Mark Warner and Tim Kaine reacted to the news by calling it a "mistake.”

“Virginia’s economy and prosperity depend on the strength and integrity of our higher education system," Warner and Kaine said in a joint statement." It is outrageous that officials in the Trump Department of Justice demanded the Commonwealth’s globally recognized university remove President Ryan—a strong leader who has served UVA honorably and moved the university forward—over ridiculous ‘culture war’ traps. Decisions about UVA’s leadership belong solely to its Board of Visitors, in keeping with Virginia’s well-established and respected system of higher education governance. This is a mistake that hurts Virginia’s future.”

WTVR CBS 6 has reached out to the University of Virginia for a statement regarding this story, but had not heard back as of 2:30 p.m.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.