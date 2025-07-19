Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin sparks 2028 presidential speculation with Iowa appearance

RICHMOND, Va. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin headlined the Lincoln Dinner in Des Moines, Iowa on Thursday night, fueling speculation about a possible presidential run in 2028.

The Lincoln Dinner is one of the Iowa Republican Party's biggest fundraisers, attracting top donors and organizers, as well as potential presidential candidates.

"I think we should all have a swelling heart that says America understands that common sense conservative values don't just win, but they work," Youngkin told the crowd.

During the event, the former business executive highlighted his record as governor, focusing on his work in education and parental rights.

"There is a fundamental right for parents to make decisions with regards to their child's upbringing, their care and their education," Youngkin said.

Former Iowa GOP co-chair David Oman believes Youngkin's early visit to the state could be beneficial if he does have presidential ambitions.

"If he has any inkling of running, he absolutely should be here," Oman said. "We're a word-of-mouth state and if I meet you and I like you and I tell 10 people I like you, then you're the beneficiary of that. That works times 10 in politics."

Youngkin made no mention of any future campaign, but his record as governor and national profile sparked conversation at the event. Because of the Hawkeye State's early role in the presidential process, this would likely not be the last visit from a potential 2028 contender.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.