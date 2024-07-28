Watch Now
4 people, 20 animals without a place to stay after Chesterfield house fire

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, July 27
Donegal Drive House Fire
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Four people and 20 animals are without a place to stay after a fire at a home in Chesterfield County Saturday afternoon.

Crews were called to a house fire in the 12400 block of Donegal Drive just after 4:30 p.m., according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS officials.

Firefighters spotted flames coming from the two-story home's front attic when they arrived.

Because there were no fire hydrants nearby, crews used tanker trucks for water, officials said.

The fire was marked under control in about 30 minutes.

Firefighters rescued 20 animals from the home, which also serves as an animal rehabilitation facility,

No injuries were reported and the family is being assisted by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

