Man with weapon robbed Chesterfield convenience store, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Police are searching for a man who robbed a convenience store in Chesterfield County on Sunday morning.

Chesterfield Police said the crime happened around 10 a.m. at the Refresh convenience store at 100 E Hundred Road.

"The suspect entered the store, approached the counter, and began to steal cash while threatening an employee with a weapon," police said.

The robber, who was last seen wearing all black clothing and a multi-colored jacket, ran from the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, according to police.

No injuries were reported.

Police said their investigation into the robbery is ongoing.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
