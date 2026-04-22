Crews respond to fire at Dominion Energy facility in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a Dominion Energy facility in Chesterfield County.

A Facebook post from Chesterfield Fire and EMS says the fire broke out in the 500 block of Coxendale Road.

Dominion Energy said crews were performing demolition work on old steam stacks when hot embers fell into a concrete container and ignited.

"Please be advised that you might see smoke from the incident from I-95 or Route 288, but there’s no danger to the public," Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

Per Dominion Energy officials, no injuries have been reported.

"The fire is fully contained within the concrete structure and does not pose a risk to the public or other facilities at the station," a statement from Dominion Energy says in part.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews will remain on scene to monitor the fire as it burns itself out.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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