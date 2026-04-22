Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
10  WX Alerts
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Crews respond to fire at Dominion Energy facility in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 22, 2026
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on April 22, 2026
taylor thumbnails - 2026-04-22T123505.932.png
Posted

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Emergency crews are responding to a fire at a Dominion Energy facility in Chesterfield County.

A Facebook post from Chesterfield Fire and EMS says the fire broke out in the 500 block of Coxendale Road.

Dominion Energy said crews were performing demolition work on old steam stacks when hot embers fell into a concrete container and ignited.

"Please be advised that you might see smoke from the incident from I-95 or Route 288, but there’s no danger to the public," Chesterfield Fire and EMS said.

Per Dominion Energy officials, no injuries have been reported.

"The fire is fully contained within the concrete structure and does not pose a risk to the public or other facilities at the station," a statement from Dominion Energy says in part.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews will remain on scene to monitor the fire as it burns itself out.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Weather-Authority-all-mets-480x360.jpg

Depend on the CBS 6 Weather Authority to Keep You Ahead of the Storm

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone