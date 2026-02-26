Students open mini art museum inside Chesterfield Town Center: 'I'm so proud'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — An art teacher's idea to bring museum experiences into her classroom has grown into a division-wide project.

Students from every elementary school in Chesterfield County have created miniature works of art that will be displayed at Chesterfield Town Center for the entire community to see.

It started about a year and a half ago at Elizabeth Scott Elementary, where art teacher Heather Levet noticed not all of her students had access to art museums. Her solution was to buy a dollhouse and transform it into a small art museum that could fit inside her classroom.

The idea caught on and visual arts specialist Jimi Herd said the concept quickly sparked a bigger conversation.

"We always said, I wonder what this would look like if we brought it to a division wide level and used it as a theme for our all county art instillation," Herd said.

WTVR Visual Arts Specialist Jimi Herd

Now, students at all of Chesterfield County's elementary schools are drawing, gluing, and painting their way into the project.

Woolridge Elementary art student Emily Defreece said the creative freedom made the experience especially exciting.

"You can make what you want in the museum, which I thought was very fun, because you could draw and make and glue all this stuff together," she said.

The finished works will be on display for the whole community to enjoy.

Mini art museum opens inside Chesterfield Town Center

"We partnered with Chesterfield Town Center to secure a spot in the mall for three months where we're going to put the museum on display for the entire community to see," Herd said. "I'm so proud of our students of these exhibits. I'm so proud of our students. I'm so proud of our teachers."

