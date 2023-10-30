How this Chesterfield teacher is using toys to teach

CHESTER, Va. -- Elizabeth Scott Elementary teacher Heather Levet loves teaching kids about art and artists.

But one night while at home, she thought about how not all of her students have access to art museums.

"My husband goes, 'Oh no, she's getting an idea," Levet said with a laugh.

That idea was to buy a dollhouse and design an art museum small enough to fit inside her classroom.

"I got so excited about this. I almost didn't want to go on vacation, because I was really into it," Levet said.

Shrunk down to scale, Levet created rooms to show off students' work.

She also uses the mini museum to go over museum etiquette.

"[They get to] experience a museum if they can't really get to one. We talk about museum manners and expectations in a museum," she said. "My favorite part of this museum is the actual studio at the top. I like that because the kids need to know that there are classes at the museum that they can take."

