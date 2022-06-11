Missing Henrico woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing in Henrico County Saturday morning has been found safe.

Officers were called just after 10 a.m. to Danrett Court, just off Doran Road, in the county's East End after police said Dixie Mehta, who has Alzheimer’s, walked away from her home at 9 a.m.

UPDATE: Ms. Mehta has been safely located. Thank you to everyone who got involved; sending positives thoughts and sharing the post to get the word out. #oneteamonecommunitysafertogether — Henrico Police (@HenricoPolice) June 11, 2022

Officers said fire crews also aided in searching for Mehta.

Police said just before 3 p.m. that Mehta had been "safely located" and was "doing well."

"Thank you to everyone who got involved; sending positives thoughts and sharing the post to get the word out," police wrote.

