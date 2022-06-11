Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Missing Henrico woman with Alzheimer’s found safe

Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, June 11
Dixie Mehta
Posted at 1:57 PM, Jun 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-11 15:01:44-04

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a 75-year-old woman with Alzheimer’s who went missing in Henrico County Saturday morning has been found safe.

Officers were called just after 10 a.m. to Danrett Court, just off Doran Road, in the county's East End after police said Dixie Mehta, who has Alzheimer’s, walked away from her home at 9 a.m.

Officers said fire crews also aided in searching for Mehta.

Police said just before 3 p.m. that Mehta had been "safely located" and was "doing well."

"Thank you to everyone who got involved; sending positives thoughts and sharing the post to get the word out," police wrote.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Thanks to all who SHARED on social media to SPREAD the WORD!

📱More Henrico news from WTVR.com

A few storms around this weekend Virginia baseball, softball state semifinals recap Virginia World War II hero laid to rest ER doctor's simple steps to stay safe on the water What's going on? Richmond rent up 22% in two years Teen driver killed in Henrico shooting Bon Secours planning Richmond clinic for uninsured patients COVID-19 in Virginia: New cases increased 1% last week Shortages prolong some Henrico construction projects Scattered Storms this Weekend

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
The CBS 6 Problem Solvers are Working For You.

Contact the CBS 6 Problem Solvers

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone