Dirt bike rider killed in Chesterfield neighborhood hit parked van, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A person riding a dirt bike was killed when they crashed into a parked vehicle in a Chesterfield County neighborhood Saturday night, according to authorities.

The crash happened in the 5500 block of Bison Ford Drive just after 6:10 p.m., Lt. Erich Hutton with Chesterfield Police said.

"A Honda dirt bike operated by a male subject was traveling north on Bison Ford Dr. when it struck a parked van," Hutton wrote.

The victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was taken to an area hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

No additional details about the circumstances surrounding the crash were released.

"Police continue their investigation into this crash," Hutton said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.