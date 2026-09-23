Dinwiddie residents demand answers over proposed data center and rural land concerns

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va— Dinwiddie County families confronted the project team behind a proposed data center Tuesday night, demanding answers about a development they say could erase the county's rural character.

What was supposed to be an open house with TRACT — the project team over Haven Oak Technology Park, the proposed data center near White Oak Road and Claiborne Road quickly became a public hearing as Dinwiddie families came with questions but were not happy with the outcome.

Many attendees voiced frustration over the lack of answers from the project team.

"I think there was a lot of stuff that they told us we can't answer that. We have to check into that. We're not certain about that. Well, if you can't answer the questions, why did you come?" said longtime Dinwiddie resident Jeannie Schelin.

Chantelle Lands, who opposes the data center said the development threatens what makes the area unique.

"When we take a very beautiful rural area and convert it into an emerging technology park, we're then losing all of our rural character, and that's concerning," Lands said.

A portion of the property lies within the White Oak Road Battlefield, raising concerns about the fate of historic land, along with wildlife, water, noise, and electricity demand. Those concerns led state leaders to press TRACT on who controls what gets built and how it operates.

State Delegate Kimberly Pope Adams (D-Dinwiddie) questioned the project team directly.

"How can you give us any promises when you are not the operator?" Pope Adams said.

TRACT pushed back on concerns about backup generators, saying they would only operate during emergencies, with testing limited under the proposed conditions. The project team also shared that the data center is expected to bring 12,000 construction jobs.

"We heard your concerns, and we made a technology change to this. So again, all data centers aren't equal," a TRACT representative said.

However, families say they are still in the dark because there is no disclosed future operator at this stage.

"We really don't know what the outcome is going to be. We really don't know what the rules are going to be," Lands said.

The proposal is still in the early stages. The application is still under review by the planning department, and then Dinwiddie elected officials will have to vote.

This is a developing story, so check back with WTVR.com for updates. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.