SUV driver charged after motorcyclist killed in Dinwiddie County crash, Virginia State Police say

DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. — An SUV driver is facing charges after a motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Dinwiddie County on Monday night, according to the Virginia State Police.

Troopers were called to the 6800 block of Boydton Plank Road (Route 1) at 7:57 p.m. for a crash involving three vehicles.

Initial investigation shows a 2013 Chevrolet Tahoe was attempting to make a left turn when it collided with a 2002 Kawasaki motorcycle heading north, a news release says.

The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to leave the roadway and hit a 2019 Honda Accord that was heading out of a parking lot.

The motorcyclist, identified as Tyrone M. Cooper, 41, of North Dinwiddie, was pronounced dead. He was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The driver of the Tahoe, who was not identified by state police, has been charged with failure to yield right of way while turning left and driving while license revoked or suspended.

State police said there is no indication that drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash at this time.

The crash is still under investigation.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

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