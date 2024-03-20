Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

What detectives are asking neighbors to do after man was killed in Brandermill: 'No ongoing threat'

Police: 'It appears this is an isolated incident and there is no ongoing threat to the community'
Woman 'devastated' after man killed in Brandermill: 'He was just over here'
Northwich Drive Fatal Shooting Brandermill
Posted at 3:26 PM, Mar 20, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-20 15:26:29-04

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning in the Brandermill community in Midlothian is believed to be "an isolated incident," police said in an update Wednesday.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community," officers said after police were dispatched to the 13600 block of Northwich Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, officers they found 22-year-old Barry O. Jordan in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

Northwich Drive Fatal Shooting Brandermill

"Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for footage of any unknown vehicles or people between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday," officers wrote.

Ida Randolph, whose mother lives in the neighborhood, said Jordan's father is known for being the neighborhood's biggest helping hand.

“He was just over here. He and his son (the victim) were over here last week to help my mom,” she said. “And who would’ve known that was my first and last time meeting him and seeing him?”

Randolph said she was "devastated" by the unexpected loss and hopes police find the person responsible.

“It’s so sad and I pray for justice and closure for the family,” Randolph said.

Northwich Drive Fatal Shooting Brandermill

Local News

PHOTOS: Man killed in Brandermill neighborhood

6:03 PM, Mar 17, 2024

Several neighbors said they have never experienced something like this, but do not think the shooting was random.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

How 3 seconds on Midlothian Turnpike forever changed his life 10 years ago Gusty winds, Red Flag Warning in effect Missing 11-year-old girl Isabelle Pittera found alive in Chesterfield woods Red Flag Warning in effect Wednesday

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone