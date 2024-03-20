What detectives are asking neighbors to do after man was killed in Brandermill: 'No ongoing threat'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — The shooting that killed a man early Sunday morning in the Brandermill community in Midlothian is believed to be "an isolated incident," police said in an update Wednesday.

"There is no ongoing threat to the community," officers said after police were dispatched to the 13600 block of Northwich Drive around 3:30 a.m. Sunday for a report of multiple gunshots.

When police arrived, officers they found 22-year-old Barry O. Jordan in a vehicle suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to an area hospital where he later died of his injuries.

"Detectives are asking residents in the area to check their surveillance cameras for footage of any unknown vehicles or people between 3 a.m. and 4 a.m. on Sunday," officers wrote.

Ida Randolph, whose mother lives in the neighborhood, said Jordan's father is known for being the neighborhood's biggest helping hand.

“He was just over here. He and his son (the victim) were over here last week to help my mom,” she said. “And who would’ve known that was my first and last time meeting him and seeing him?”

Randolph said she was "devastated" by the unexpected loss and hopes police find the person responsible.

“It’s so sad and I pray for justice and closure for the family,” Randolph said.

Several neighbors said they have never experienced something like this, but do not think the shooting was random.

The investigation into the shooting remains ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information was urged to call Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.