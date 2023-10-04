Watch Now
Man shot by deputy during domestic disturbance call had knife, Crime Insider sources tell Jon Burkett

Shellie Lee Drive Officer Shooting
Posted at 3:08 PM, Oct 04, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-04 15:28:58-04

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. -- A man armed with a knife was shot by a deputy during a domestic disturbance call Wednesday in Hanover County, Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett.

Deputies were called to the 10300 block of Shellie Lee Drive at 12:15 p.m. for a domestic disturbance, according to officials with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.

"Once on scene deputies were confronted by an adult white male armed with a weapon," officials said. "As a result, the responding deputy fired his department issued firearm striking the subject."

Crime Insider sources told Burkett that the man had a knife.

Deputies rendered aid to the suspect until Hanover Fire-EMS crews arrived, officials said.

The man was taken to VCU Medical Center and was in stable condition at last check, according to officials.

Deputies said their investigation into the case remains ongoing.

