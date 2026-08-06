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He says kratom nearly killed his son. Now this father is on a mission to get it banned.

Dean Francis is dedicating countless hours and energy to sound the alarm about the dangers of kratom.
He says kratom nearly killed his son. Now this father is on a mission to get it banned.
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RICHMOND, Va. — Dean Francis had never heard of kratom, until he says it nearly killed his son.

Now, he’s dedicating countless hours and energy to sound the alarm about the dangers of the popular supplement.

In a relatively short period of time, he’s become one of kratom’s most critical voices, and he’s now at the center of an intense national debate on its regulation.

Francis sat down with Catie Beck on the latest episode of ‘Untold – A WTVR Podcast’ to talk about how his family’s painful experience turned him into a passionate activist.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
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