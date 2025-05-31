Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Driver killed in Route 288 wreck ran off road near bridge, hit embankment, troopers say

19-year-old Chesterfield County man dies after truck crashes into embankment on Route 288
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 31, 2025
Richmond news and weather update for Saturday, May 31, 2025
Traffic Generic — Route 288
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Chesterfield County man was killed in a wreck on Route 288 near the Chester Road exit on Friday night, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a Ford F-150 pickup headed south ran off the left side of the road near the bridge and hit an embankment beyond the railroad tracks just after 10:40 p.m.

The driver, David William Stanley, died at the scene, troopers said.

Stanley was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

Officials said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

📱More Chesterfield news from WTVR.com

Sunshine and cooler on Sunday Meadowbrook High School orchestra students perform with VCU Health Orchestra 13-year-old arrested after allegedly bringing AR-15 to Uptown Alley Richmond principal surprises students at graduation after bike accident

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone