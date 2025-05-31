Driver killed in Route 288 wreck ran off road near bridge, hit embankment, troopers say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A 19-year-old Chesterfield County man was killed in a wreck on Route 288 near the Chester Road exit on Friday night, according to officials with Virginia State Police.

Troopers said a Ford F-150 pickup headed south ran off the left side of the road near the bridge and hit an embankment beyond the railroad tracks just after 10:40 p.m.

The driver, David William Stanley, died at the scene, troopers said.

Stanley was not wearing a seat belt, according to troopers.

Officials said their investigation into the crash remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.