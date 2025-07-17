Man dies after crash in Chesterfield County, police say

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday evening, according to police.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 11900 block of Bailey Bridge Road, not far from Crenshaw Elementary.

Police said that a Chevrolet truck driven by a man was heading east when it crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Ram.

The man driving the Chevrolet died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until police notify family members.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Bailey Bridge Road will be closed until 10 p.m., according to police.



Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

