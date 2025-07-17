Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man dies after crash in Chesterfield County, police say

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 17, 2025
Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on July 17, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — A man is dead after a crash in Chesterfield County on Thursday evening, according to police.

The crash happened just before 5 p.m. in the 11900 block of Bailey Bridge Road, not far from Crenshaw Elementary.

Police said that a Chevrolet truck driven by a man was heading east when it crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Ram.

The man driving the Chevrolet died at the scene. His identity is being withheld until police notify family members.

Police said the driver of the Dodge was taken to an area hospital. His injuries are not life-threatening.

Bailey Bridge Road will be closed until 10 p.m., according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers by calling 804-748-0660 or by using the P3 app.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone