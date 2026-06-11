Data center developer Tract proposes Goochland campus near West Creek

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A developer from Colorado has stepped up to the plate to try to be the first to build a data center campus under Goochland’s newly enacted technology overlay district guidelines. Denver-based Tract on Wednesday submitted an initial application to the county for Tuckahoe Technology Park, a multi-phase data center campus that would rise on nearly 900 acres just west of West Creek Business Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.