GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- A developer from Colorado has stepped up to the plate to try to be the first to build a data center campus under Goochland’s newly enacted technology overlay district guidelines. Denver-based Tract on Wednesday submitted an initial application to the county for Tuckahoe Technology Park, a multi-phase data center campus that would rise on nearly 900 acres just west of West Creek Business Park. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.
Data center developer Tract proposes Goochland campus near West Creek
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